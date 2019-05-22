Send Flowers Obituary

GRIFTON - Lottie Mae Dawson, 73, of 3513 Craft Road, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Queen's Chapel F.W.B. Church. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Estates.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Dawson of the home.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close