GRIFTON - Lottie Mae Dawson, 73, of 3513 Craft Road, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Queen's Chapel F.W.B. Church. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Estates.
She is survived by her husband, Troy Dawson of the home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019