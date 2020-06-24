NEW BERN - Louis A. Shields (86) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 accompanied by his wife Nancy, children Mary Anna and Sonny, grandson John and sister Mary Catherine Wadsworth.
Louis retired after a 41 year career in the Army National Guard and traveled for 10 years with his wife visiting all 50 states. Louis was a kind man always willing to help and he will be missed.
A Rosary reading at Saint Paul Catholic Church will begin at 10 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 followed immediately by a graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Shields Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.