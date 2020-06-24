Louis A. Shields
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Louis A. Shields (86) passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 accompanied by his wife Nancy, children Mary Anna and Sonny, grandson John and sister Mary Catherine Wadsworth.
Louis retired after a 41 year career in the Army National Guard and traveled for 10 years with his wife visiting all 50 states. Louis was a kind man always willing to help and he will be missed.
A Rosary reading at Saint Paul Catholic Church will begin at 10 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 followed immediately by a graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Shields Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved