Louis Crozell Fleming, 89, of New Bern died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Viewing hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

His service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern. The private interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Velma Becton Fleming of New Bern; two daughters, Velois F. Hill of New Bern and Vonee Fleming of Greensboro; one brother, Robert Lee Fleming Jr. of Salisbury; two sisters, Jacqueline Fleming Herndon, Atlanta, Ga. and Mary Fleming McGuire, Salisbury; and five grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





