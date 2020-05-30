NEW BERN - Mrs. Louise Davis Wisnewski, 94, of the Carolina Pines community, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. A native of Edwardsville, PA, she was the last surviving child of Samuel and Grace Hill Davis. She was a longtime resident of Levittown, PA, where she drove a school bus for
special needs children and raised her family with her husband Joe. As she raised her family she was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe.
As per her wishes, there will be no services for Louise. The family will have a family remembrance to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Her heart belonged to her home church, Bethesda Congregational Church of Edwardsville, PA. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be sent to Bethesda Congregational Church at 37 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Louise is survived by her five children, Sammy Wisnewski, and wife Judi, of Waretown, NJ; Joanne Dworsky, and husband John, of Lehighton, PA; LouAnne Valleri, and fiance'; John Landt, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Jay Wisnewski, and wife Sandy, of Lehighton, PA; and Kathi Ridgway, and husband Jim, of New Bern, NC. She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren; Bryan, Cortney, Dryw, Carmen Jr., Kate, Christopher, Josh, Ryan, and P.J. Also had six great grandchildren; Connor, Violet, Hale, Breanna, Ella and Karsyn.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Wisnewski Family.
special needs children and raised her family with her husband Joe. As she raised her family she was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown, and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe.
As per her wishes, there will be no services for Louise. The family will have a family remembrance to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Her heart belonged to her home church, Bethesda Congregational Church of Edwardsville, PA. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be sent to Bethesda Congregational Church at 37 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Louise is survived by her five children, Sammy Wisnewski, and wife Judi, of Waretown, NJ; Joanne Dworsky, and husband John, of Lehighton, PA; LouAnne Valleri, and fiance'; John Landt, of Myrtle Beach, SC; Jay Wisnewski, and wife Sandy, of Lehighton, PA; and Kathi Ridgway, and husband Jim, of New Bern, NC. She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren; Bryan, Cortney, Dryw, Carmen Jr., Kate, Christopher, Josh, Ryan, and P.J. Also had six great grandchildren; Connor, Violet, Hale, Breanna, Ella and Karsyn.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Wisnewski Family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.