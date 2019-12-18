Louise Marie Jordan Fore, 95, of Oriental, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Homeplace of New Bern.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence (Cowboy) Fore; brothers and sisters; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Banks and Betty Brinson (Graham); son, Larry Fore (Sue); grandchildren, Dianna Wheeler (Craig), Brian Banks (Emily), Chad Bennett, and Michelle Bennett; and great-grandchildren, Kristen Wheeler, Kaitlyn Wheeler, Maya Banks, Leo Banks, and Cora Banks.
A visitation will be held in the Cotten Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The service will follow at 3:00 PM.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019