MAYSVILLE - Louise Mattocks Hines , 84, of 101 Longview Lane, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Brookstone Assisted Living.
Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Maysville. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019