Louise Parkin Chadwick, 87, died Aug. 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort.

Due to Covid-19, space will be limited as social distancing and masks will be required at the service.

The service will be live streamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store