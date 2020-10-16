1/1
Louise Smith Patterson
Louise Smith Patterson, 93, of New Bern, died October 14, 2020.
Her life was dedicated to her family and her church. She was a member of the Village Chapel Presbyterian Church in America. She loved the Lord, and over the years she served many roles within the church, setting an example of caring and contribution. She was a skilled crafter creating quilts, blankets, dolls/toys and a lifetime of clothes for all. She was an avid reader and passed that love on to her children. She and "Pat," her husband of 53 years, enjoyed the Neuse River, boating, fishing and crabbing. She was a wonderful cook, and we will remember her meals, especially her seafood dinners. She loved and enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her joy in family will live through her children.
Louise is survived by her children and their families. Her one daughter Doris (Frank); her two sons, William (Esther); and Allen (Joyce); seven grandchildren, Ben Tillman (Allison), Will, Grant (Madison), Anne, Faith, Jennifer, and David Patterson; two great-grandchildren Lily and Cora Tillman.
There will be a family service at Greenleaf Memorial Park on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Norm Evans presiding.
The family requests that you remember Louise through contributions to your church, family, and community.
Arrangements are made by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published in Sun Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
