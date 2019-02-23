Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Louise Zaytoun Cranford (64), of Newport, NC left her earthly home, on February 21st, 2019, with her family by her side. A New Bern native, affectionately known by all who loved her as "Weezie", she was the perfect, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend that anyone could ever have in life. Known for her delicious, home cooking, her selfless, giving spirit, strong faith, and loving heart, Louise set an example for all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy of pure strength and love! After a fearless battle against cancer, she is now rejoicing, in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loved ones that have gone on before her.

Louise is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy, and daughter Sara Kathryn, of Newport, NC; her brother, Louis Zaytoun and his children Kelli Zaytoun and husband Mike Goebel, Kathi and husband Kevin Cox, and Jennifer Zaytoun of Ohio; sister Marie and husband Bruce Wise, and her children Lindsay and husband Dan Statile, Hunter Anderson and wife Meena Rao, and Logan and husband Albert Almore; along with many great nieces and nephews that she loved and adored dearly. She joins her father, Louis and mother Evelyn Zaytoun of New Bern, sisters Tony Craft and Bernadette "Bunny" Zaytoun, and sister-in-law Mary Erma Zaytoun in Heaven, where we know they welcomed her with loving arms.

She was a true woman of faith from the day she entered this world until her last breath, and will forever be remembered as a devoted child of God. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern, NC at 1:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019, with a visitation following. The family asks that donations be made in Louise's honor to either at

Louise Zaytoun Cranford (64), of Newport, NC left her earthly home, on February 21st, 2019, with her family by her side. A New Bern native, affectionately known by all who loved her as "Weezie", she was the perfect, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend that anyone could ever have in life. Known for her delicious, home cooking, her selfless, giving spirit, strong faith, and loving heart, Louise set an example for all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy of pure strength and love! After a fearless battle against cancer, she is now rejoicing, in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loved ones that have gone on before her.Louise is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy, and daughter Sara Kathryn, of Newport, NC; her brother, Louis Zaytoun and his children Kelli Zaytoun and husband Mike Goebel, Kathi and husband Kevin Cox, and Jennifer Zaytoun of Ohio; sister Marie and husband Bruce Wise, and her children Lindsay and husband Dan Statile, Hunter Anderson and wife Meena Rao, and Logan and husband Albert Almore; along with many great nieces and nephews that she loved and adored dearly. She joins her father, Louis and mother Evelyn Zaytoun of New Bern, sisters Tony Craft and Bernadette "Bunny" Zaytoun, and sister-in-law Mary Erma Zaytoun in Heaven, where we know they welcomed her with loving arms.She was a true woman of faith from the day she entered this world until her last breath, and will forever be remembered as a devoted child of God. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern, NC at 1:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019, with a visitation following. The family asks that donations be made in Louise's honor to either at https://www.stjude.org/give or Dr. Victoria Bae-Jump, Ovarian Cancer Research at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, CB #7295, UNC-CH, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7295 with appreciation for all of the loving care she was given throughout her cancer journey by the UNC medical team. We will forever hold Louise in our hearts until we meet again one day. Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.