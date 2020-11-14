1/
Lovenia Suzanne (Carter) Tew
1963 - 2020
Lovenia Suzanne (Carter) Tew, 56, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020.

She was a beloved mother and Nana and will be missed greatly. She is survived by her daughter Lovenia (Larie) Morrill, son-in-law Tirrell, four grandchildren Gabriel, Alexander, Madeline, and Lovenia Mae; and her sister Marie Carter.

 "For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?" -- from The Prophet

A memorial service will be held at Cotten Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Al-Anon Family Groups.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Cotten Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
