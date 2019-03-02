Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Evans "Lu" Phelps. View Sign



Lu was born in Burlington, NC on May 4, 1959. Mrs. Phelps received her Bachelor of Music from Meredith College in 1981 and her Master of Divinity in Christian Education from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky in 1984. Even while Lu battled cancer, she also earned her Master of School Administration in 2008.

She married Rev. David W. Phelps on December 29, 1984. They have celebrated 34 wonderful years of marriage and have served the Lord together through ministry in local churches in North and South Carolina and also regionally to the churches of the Atlantic Baptist Association. Lu enjoyed writing preschool Sunday School curriculum for the Southern Baptist Convention, as well as teaching Sunday School at her home church of First Baptist Church of Morehead City. She always loved using her gifts and talents to minister to others and share the love of Christ with them, vocationally through teaching chorus in public and private schools.

Lu was a beacon of light and kindness to all who encountered her and is loved faithfully by those who were privileged to know her. Lu has inspired all of us to stand with quiet strength in the face of adversity and to trust the Lord in the midst of life's turmoil. She has loved her family tremendously well and will be missed indescribably by her family until they are reunited in eternity in the presence of Christ.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Morehead City with Dr. Nate Leonard, Dr. Fred McGehee, and Rev. Deborah "Debby" Murrell officiating. The internment will take place at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, North Carolina with Rev. Charlie Miller officiating. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Morehead City.

She is survived by her husband, David W. Phelps of Morehead City and her two daughters, Sarah Beth (Phelps) Bdoyan and her husband Gegham of Wake Forest, NC, and Rachel Anne Phelps of Raleigh, NC. Affectionately known as "Nunu," she is also survived by her two granddaughters, Emilee and Olivia Bdoyan. She is also survived by her sister and two brothers, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Thomas Edwin "Ed" Evans, Jr. and Dorothy "Dot" Prickett Evans of Jackson, NC and one infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, Lu has requested that memorials be made to the Armenia Church Fund. Checks may be made payable to: Atlantic Baptist Association, Memo: "Lu Phelps Memorial Armenia Church Fund." Please mail to: Atlantic Baptist Association, P.O. Box 365 Havelock, NC 28532.

Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at,

133 Lockhart Dr

Beaufort , NC 28516

