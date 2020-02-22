Lucille Quinn Stewart, 88, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. A lifelong resident of Craven County, Lucille was a member of New Life Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy S. Stewart in 2008. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at New Life Church with Pastor Scott Coghill officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf memorial park. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Bern Christian Academy 2911 Old Cherry Point Rd,. New Bern, NC 28560, www.newbernchristianacademy.com; or Craven County Hospice PO Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Amelia Stewart, of New Bern; her son, Stedman Stewart, and wife Mary Ann, of Trent Woods; and her five grandchildren, Spencer, Fletcher and Nelson Stewart, and Mary Scott Davis and Michael Davis. Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Stewart family.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020