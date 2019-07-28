Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Gray McCoy. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Core Creek F.W.B. Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Core Creek F.W.B. Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lucy Gray McCoy, 88, of Cove City, departed this life on Friday, July 26, 2019.

She taught school for 34 years and also served as the principal of Riverside Elementary School prior to its closure. She was active in the Delta Kappa Gamma Soroity and the Red Hat Society. She was a member of Core Creek F.W.B. Church, where she taught Sunday School. In her retirement years, she loved gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed life on the farm.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, W.F. "Buck" McCoy; three sons, Frank McCoy (Ann), Romey McCoy, and Wendy McCoy; brother-in-law, Joseph Conner; and four grandchildren, James McCoy, Garrett McCoy, Grant McCoy, and Maggie Mikolajczak.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29th at Core Creek F.W.B. Church, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Calvin Heath and Rev. Mike Barnhill officiating. Burial will be at the Cove City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Woodley F. and Lucy G. McCoy Endowed Scholarship at the University of Mount Olive, 634 Henderson Street, Mt. Olive, NC 28365.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

