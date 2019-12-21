Lugenita Little Faulk
NEW BERN - Lugenita Little Faulk, 72, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at PruittHealth Neuse Campus.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Sylvia Burden, 540 Sanders Lane, New Bern.
Public viewing hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Her funeral service is Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
