Lula Marie Hall White, 81, of the Pembroke Community, New Bern, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at PAM Specialty Hospital, Rocky Mount.

Service was held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, David Hall, Jarvis Hall and William Hall, all of New Bern; one daughter, Violet Marshburn of the home.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



