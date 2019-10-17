Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Dalton Morton. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Luther Dalton Morton, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. A lifelong resident of Jones County, Dalton was involved in the family farm, and later construction. He was a faithful member of Rhems United Methodist Church and loved nothing better than to be with his family. He was quick with a smile and never met a stranger. Sadly, he was the last surviving child of Marie and Fred Morton. He was also preceded in death by his true love, Ruth Sykes Morton in 2012 and his son Del Morton in 2016

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Rhems United Methodist Church, and other times at his home. A celebration of Dalton's life will be 2:00 PM at Rhems UMC, with Rev. Connie Stutts officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Dalton is survived by his daughters, Ruth M. Bland, of New Bern; Susan M. Jenkins, and husband, Eddie, of Pollocksville; his sons, Bill Morton, of New Bern; and Forrest Morton, Sr., and wife Diane, of Trenton. His four grandchildren, Forrest Jr., Jeremy, Kevin, and Samantha; along with his three great-grandsons, Thomas, William, and Mason, and another great-grandchild on the way. He also leaves behind his friends/caregivers Betty Heath and Jennifer West, and his four legged friend Sandy.

Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Morton Family.





