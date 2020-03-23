Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Lindbergh Mills. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO - Luther Lindbergh Mills, 90, passed away on March 21, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 24th at 2:00 pm in the Willis Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Kevin Jackson, with Masonic rites to follow.

Lindbergh was born on January 20, 1930 in Craven Co., to the late Luther and Fannie Mills. He retired from Cherry Point in 1987. He was a member of Macedonia FWB Church. Lindbergh loved his church and served in many capacities as long as his health allowed. He was a lifetime member of the Vanceboro Masonic lodge, member of the Scottish Rite and a Sudan Shriner.

Lindbergh married Lucille Gaskins and together they raised their family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Earl Mills and a sister, Sally Frances Lopez.

Lindbergh is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lucille Gaskins Mills; three children, Greg Mills and wife, Diane, Linda Russell and husband, Roger and Teresa Barnes and husband, Glenn; five grandchildren, Roger Glenn Russell and wife, Leigh, Darryl Russell and wife, Laura, Brandon Feller and wife, Dana, Blake Feller and Amy Weaver and husband, Jeff; as well as eight great grandchildren.

The family will not have a time of formal visitation, but those wishing to pay their respects may do so Monday from 1 to 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , C/O Sudan Temple, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.

