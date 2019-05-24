Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Dail Hadder. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



She is preceded in death by her sister Billie Murray, her mother Essie Marie Griffin, and her father William Fletcher Griffin.

She is survived by her two sons Michael Allen Hadder his wife Jennifer Hadder and their six children: Ashley McQuage and her husband Logan, Alan Cherry, Andrew, Emma, Ian and Erin and two grandsons: Caid and Jax. Stephen Douglas Hadder his wife Lynnette Hadder and their four children: Brook and her husband Sai Fon, Athena, Joey, and Isaac.

She was a graduate of Craven Community College and started her own accounting business where she worked and served her clients for over twenty years.

Her passions in life were singing (a gift passed down to her and her sister from her father), her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and accounting.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at New Life Church in New Bern.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall until 4:00pm.

