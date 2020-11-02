On October 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by dear friends and family, Lynda Gwynn Whitford, 69, of Grantsboro passed away peacefully after bravely battling cancer.

She lived with husband, Scottie Whitford, for the last three years of her life just a few miles from where she was raised on her family farm in the Scott Town Community of Pamlico County. Being a part of Whitford Farms, sharing in the life and work of a farmer with her husband and beloved grandson, Alexander Draughon, brought her immense pride and joy.

She will live on in the hearts and minds of those who survive her: husband, Scottie Whitford; daughters, Kelly Gwynn Armstrong and Ashley Gwynn Burroughs; five grandchildren; brother, Rodney Tripp; two sisters, Bebee Tripp Pollet and Kimberly Bell; six nieces and nephews, and a slew of special cousins, "grandnieces, and grandnephews."

Lynda will be remembered and missed for many things - her perpetually positive outlook on life, her bright beaming smile and perfect hair, her flawless style and immaculate party planning and hostessing skills are just a few. She held the title of family matriarch for many decades and never failed to organize and execute all family gatherings with professional level pizazz.

Having obtained a degree in Interior Design, she had a keen eye for home decorating and could turn any antique into the perfect addition to a room, or repurpose an old piece of furniture again and again, giving it new life in ways few are able to do. She was an antique treasure hunter and generously helped decorate many friends and family member's homes. She loved to be with people and spent time with The Magnolias, playing Bridge and Bunco.

Always an active member of her church and most recently New Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church, she contributed in so many ways to the life of the church. She was a loyal team member of Bath Concepts for 15+ years, working well into her diagnosis because she enjoyed the people so very much.

Lynda was the life of the party and she wasn't ready to go. But her faith in the Lord, her love of her family and theirs for her, and a life well lived gave her comfort through her last breath.

Family and friends will gather to mourn her passing and celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4th at the New Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Cemetery. The family will be wearing masks and ask that social distancing be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund and mailed to 1903 Scott's Store Rd, Grantsboro, NC 28529 or Hospice of Pamlico County, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the meaningful care and support provided by Dr. Rick Gorman, Dr Jenny Aron, Nurse Morgan, Ms. Luz DeHart, and Hospice of Pamlico County. Your work is so appreciated.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store