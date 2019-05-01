HAVELOCK - Mabel Marie McCabe Ross, 90, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Havelock.
Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc., 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern.
Her funeral service will be held noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pilgrim Rest Christian Church, 3255 N.C. Hwy. 101, Havelock. The interment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Christian Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Ross of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
