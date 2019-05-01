Mabel Marie (McCabe) Ross

Service Information
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Obituary
Send Flowers

HAVELOCK - Mabel Marie McCabe Ross, 90, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Havelock.
Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc., 1700 Oscar Drive, New Bern.
Her funeral service will be held noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pilgrim Rest Christian Church, 3255 N.C. Hwy. 101, Havelock. The interment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Christian Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Ross of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.