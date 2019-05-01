Mack McKindley Goss

Service Information
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home & Cremations Inc
190 Plaza Dr
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-2400
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
190 Plaza Dr
Greenville, NC
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
2921 Briery Swamp Rd
Stokes, NC
View Map
Obituary
WILLIAMSTON - Mack McKindley Goss, 59, of 311 W. Simmons Ave., died on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville.
Funeral will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at noon in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church "Soul Saving Center", 2921 Briery Swamp Rd., Stokes. Interment will follow the service in the Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., Greenville.
Published in Sun Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
