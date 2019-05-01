WILLIAMSTON - Mack McKindley Goss, 59, of 311 W. Simmons Ave., died on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville.
Funeral will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at noon in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church "Soul Saving Center", 2921 Briery Swamp Rd., Stokes. Interment will follow the service in the Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., Greenville.
Published in Sun Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019