Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack Vance Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mack Vance Rice's heart of gold stopped beating on July 29th with his family by his side at Carolina East Medical Center. Debilitated by years of health troubles, his spirit was graciously and peacefully lifted relieving him of his earthly struggles.

Mack was born June 6, 1939 in New Bern to Levi and Lillie Rae Rice. He graduated from Jasper High School and served in the United States Airforce. After discharge, Mack returned to New Bern where he worked for Carolina Telephone and Telegraph (CTT) and for the Craven County Health Department. His exceptional work ethic drove him to create his own successful business, which he managed for over 25 years.

He married the love of his life, Dianne Batts Rice, on March 7, 1969 and had one child, Amber, whom they both showered with unconditional love and support.

Mack enjoyed life to the fullest and excelled at ensuring everyone around him was always having a good time. He would do anything for anyone. He was kind, giving and the ultimate host for oyster roasts, fish fries or a day out on the boat. In his spare time, Mack was an avid golfer, a lucky fisherman, a mischievous flirt and a ruthless poker player. You rarely saw him without a smile on his face and joke ready to go.

In his later years, health problems kept him from doing many of the activities he enjoyed. However, until the end, he exuded kindness and always believed laughter was the best medicine. But most importantly, he never lost his ability to love and that he did exceptionally well.

Mack leaves behind his wife, Dianne, daughter Amber McCracken, son-in-law Brian McCracken and the two brightest stars in his universe, his grandchildren MacKenzie McCracken and Brice McCracken. He also is survived by his sisters Myrtle Debruhl (Charles DeBruhl) of New Bern and Lou Alma Russell (Mike Russell) of Wilmington, NC, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and by sisters Thelma Foreman and Lois Wetherington, and his brother James Rice.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 11am at the outdoor chapel of Greenleaf Memorial Park. Family will receive guests at the conclusion of the service.

Mack was a proud member of St. John's Masonic Lodge. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the in his honor.





Mack Vance Rice's heart of gold stopped beating on July 29th with his family by his side at Carolina East Medical Center. Debilitated by years of health troubles, his spirit was graciously and peacefully lifted relieving him of his earthly struggles.Mack was born June 6, 1939 in New Bern to Levi and Lillie Rae Rice. He graduated from Jasper High School and served in the United States Airforce. After discharge, Mack returned to New Bern where he worked for Carolina Telephone and Telegraph (CTT) and for the Craven County Health Department. His exceptional work ethic drove him to create his own successful business, which he managed for over 25 years.He married the love of his life, Dianne Batts Rice, on March 7, 1969 and had one child, Amber, whom they both showered with unconditional love and support.Mack enjoyed life to the fullest and excelled at ensuring everyone around him was always having a good time. He would do anything for anyone. He was kind, giving and the ultimate host for oyster roasts, fish fries or a day out on the boat. In his spare time, Mack was an avid golfer, a lucky fisherman, a mischievous flirt and a ruthless poker player. You rarely saw him without a smile on his face and joke ready to go.In his later years, health problems kept him from doing many of the activities he enjoyed. However, until the end, he exuded kindness and always believed laughter was the best medicine. But most importantly, he never lost his ability to love and that he did exceptionally well.Mack leaves behind his wife, Dianne, daughter Amber McCracken, son-in-law Brian McCracken and the two brightest stars in his universe, his grandchildren MacKenzie McCracken and Brice McCracken. He also is survived by his sisters Myrtle Debruhl (Charles DeBruhl) of New Bern and Lou Alma Russell (Mike Russell) of Wilmington, NC, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and by sisters Thelma Foreman and Lois Wetherington, and his brother James Rice.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 11am at the outdoor chapel of Greenleaf Memorial Park. Family will receive guests at the conclusion of the service.Mack was a proud member of St. John's Masonic Lodge. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the in his honor. Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.