Guest Book View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home 590 Hay’s Mill Road Carrollton , GA 30117 (770)-832-2278 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Mady Lou Smith, 72, was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, May 6, 2019. Mady was born on February 26, 1947 in Lenoir County to Glenwood and Verna Davenport. Mady had a generous heart and a kind soul, never knowing a stranger. Mady was proud of her community and gave back to all on a daily basis. Mady retired as a hair stylist and served with the United States Postal Service. Mady loved to spend her days fishing and was known as the best cook of the town. The bar was never empty, the door was never closed, and the table never had an empty seat at dinner. Mady's greatest accomplishment was her husband and children. Mady enjoyed 53 years of a marriage filled with love and admiration. The two raised their own children and many other children to be kind, honest, and hard-working. Mady was admired by many in the community and so very proud of her children and only grandchild that affectionately called here "Nana". Her unconditional love for her family was rooted in faith and strong values. Mady was preceded in death by her husband, Lynwood A. Smith; her parents, and two brothers. A service to celebrate Mady's life will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Dover United Methodist Church with the Reverend Clint White officiating. A private interment will be held on Thursday at Westview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at Dover United Methodist Church from 6-7 pm on Wednesday immediately prior to the funeral and at other times at her home in Dover. Mady is survived by two daughters, Alena Davis and husband Daniel, of Kinston, Verna Lynn Smith of Dover; and a granddaughter, Leah Sugg. The family would like to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to the many in-home caregivers and staff of Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dover United Methodist Church, 208 Main Street, Dover, NC. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to





DOVER - Mady Lou Smith, 72, was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, May 6, 2019. Mady was born on February 26, 1947 in Lenoir County to Glenwood and Verna Davenport. Mady had a generous heart and a kind soul, never knowing a stranger. Mady was proud of her community and gave back to all on a daily basis. Mady retired as a hair stylist and served with the United States Postal Service. Mady loved to spend her days fishing and was known as the best cook of the town. The bar was never empty, the door was never closed, and the table never had an empty seat at dinner. Mady's greatest accomplishment was her husband and children. Mady enjoyed 53 years of a marriage filled with love and admiration. The two raised their own children and many other children to be kind, honest, and hard-working. Mady was admired by many in the community and so very proud of her children and only grandchild that affectionately called here "Nana". Her unconditional love for her family was rooted in faith and strong values. Mady was preceded in death by her husband, Lynwood A. Smith; her parents, and two brothers. A service to celebrate Mady's life will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Dover United Methodist Church with the Reverend Clint White officiating. A private interment will be held on Thursday at Westview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at Dover United Methodist Church from 6-7 pm on Wednesday immediately prior to the funeral and at other times at her home in Dover. Mady is survived by two daughters, Alena Davis and husband Daniel, of Kinston, Verna Lynn Smith of Dover; and a granddaughter, Leah Sugg. The family would like to acknowledge and extend a special thank you to the many in-home caregivers and staff of Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dover United Methodist Church, 208 Main Street, Dover, NC. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close