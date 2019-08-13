Madyson Kay Scott, age 20 of Clayton, NC passed away August 7, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. Madyson was
born on July 22, 1999 in Clayton, NC to Johnny Scott and Mandy Green Scott. Madyson is survived by, in
addition to her parents, her brother, Coltin; grandfathers, Eddie Green and Tom Aversa; Uncle, Marshall
Green (Tera); Aunts, Linda Johnson (Philip), Mitzi Green; Cousins, Mackenzi Green, Hayden Green, and
Lisa Lewis; and numerous extended family members.
Madyson was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Kay Aversa, and paternal grandparents
Calvin and Mary Ella Scott.
Madyson was a rising junior at UNC Wilmington, majoring in Exercise Science, and a proud member of
Alpha Chi Omega. Madyson graduated with honors in 2017 from Clayton High School where she was a
member of the golf and gymnastics teams. Naturally athletic, Madyson started in gymnastics as a
toddler and continued to compete through high school. Her infectious laugh and beautiful smile
attracted too many friends to count.
Some of Madyson's favorite things growing up were spending time with her cousins, sleepovers with
friends, playing guitar and endless hours swinging on a swing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through a GoFundMe page in memory of
Madyson. Online condolences may be made to the Scott family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com.
Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019