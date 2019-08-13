Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLaurin Funeral Home 12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W Clayton , NC 27520 (919)-553-7143 Send Flowers Obituary



born on July 22, 1999 in Clayton, NC to Johnny Scott and Mandy Green Scott. Madyson is survived by, in

addition to her parents, her brother, Coltin; grandfathers, Eddie Green and Tom Aversa; Uncle, Marshall

Green (Tera); Aunts, Linda Johnson (Philip), Mitzi Green; Cousins, Mackenzi Green, Hayden Green, and

Lisa Lewis; and numerous extended family members.

Madyson was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Kay Aversa, and paternal grandparents

Calvin and Mary Ella Scott.

Madyson was a rising junior at UNC Wilmington, majoring in Exercise Science, and a proud member of

Alpha Chi Omega. Madyson graduated with honors in 2017 from Clayton High School where she was a

member of the golf and gymnastics teams. Naturally athletic, Madyson started in gymnastics as a

toddler and continued to compete through high school. Her infectious laugh and beautiful smile

attracted too many friends to count.

Some of Madyson's favorite things growing up were spending time with her cousins, sleepovers with

friends, playing guitar and endless hours swinging on a swing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through a GoFundMe page in memory of

Madyson. Online condolences may be made to the Scott family at

Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Madyson Kay Scott, age 20 of Clayton, NC passed away August 7, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. Madyson wasborn on July 22, 1999 in Clayton, NC to Johnny Scott and Mandy Green Scott. Madyson is survived by, inaddition to her parents, her brother, Coltin; grandfathers, Eddie Green and Tom Aversa; Uncle, MarshallGreen (Tera); Aunts, Linda Johnson (Philip), Mitzi Green; Cousins, Mackenzi Green, Hayden Green, andLisa Lewis; and numerous extended family members.Madyson was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Kay Aversa, and paternal grandparentsCalvin and Mary Ella Scott.Madyson was a rising junior at UNC Wilmington, majoring in Exercise Science, and a proud member ofAlpha Chi Omega. Madyson graduated with honors in 2017 from Clayton High School where she was amember of the golf and gymnastics teams. Naturally athletic, Madyson started in gymnastics as atoddler and continued to compete through high school. Her infectious laugh and beautiful smileattracted too many friends to count.Some of Madyson's favorite things growing up were spending time with her cousins, sleepovers withfriends, playing guitar and endless hours swinging on a swing.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through a GoFundMe page in memory ofMadyson. Online condolences may be made to the Scott family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton. Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close