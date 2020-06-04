Mae Reather (Jones) Johnson
Mae Reather Jones Johnson, 87, of New Bern died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Neuse.
Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is noon Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Johnson Family Cemetery 340 Spruill Town Rd., Vanceboro followed by the interment.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
