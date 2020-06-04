Or Copy this URL to Share

Mae Reather Jones Johnson, 87, of New Bern died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Neuse.

Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is noon Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Johnson Family Cemetery 340 Spruill Town Rd., Vanceboro followed by the interment.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



