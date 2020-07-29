Maggie Lightfoot-Stallings, 73, of Texas, formerly of New Bern, died Friday July 17, 2020 at Seton Medical Center.

Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday on the grounds of Oscar's Mortuary. Private burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lightfoot of Pflugerville, Texas; daughter, Latresia Lightfoot of Killeen, Texas; two brothers, George Hall of Goldsboro and Tyrone Hall of Raleigh; three sisters, Jacqueline Benjamin, Linda Coplon and Wanda Hall, all of New Bern; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store