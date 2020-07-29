1/
Maggie Lightfoot-Stallings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maggie Lightfoot-Stallings, 73, of Texas, formerly of New Bern, died Friday July 17, 2020 at Seton Medical Center.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday on the grounds of Oscar's Mortuary. Private burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lightfoot of Pflugerville, Texas; daughter, Latresia Lightfoot of Killeen, Texas; two brothers, George Hall of Goldsboro and Tyrone Hall of Raleigh; three sisters, Jacqueline Benjamin, Linda Coplon and Wanda Hall, all of New Bern; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved