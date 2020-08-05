Maggie Williams Cox, 81, of 537 Stevenson Road died Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Pruitt Health-Trent, New Bern.

Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside rites will follow in the Mabry Family Cemetery, Ft. Barnwell.

She is survived three sisters, Lessie Mabry of Dover, Alley Kornegay of Vanceboro, Sudie Strickland of Kinston; five brothers, Gene Price of Brooklyn, N.Y., Joseph Mabry of Dover, Raymond Mabry of Grifton, Willie Mabry of Vanceboro and Johnny Mabry of Grifton.

Public viewing will be held from one hour prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service and visitation.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.





