Major "BA" Carter, 89, of Havelock, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Havelock.

Viewing is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery, 1430 Temples Point Rd., Havelock, followed by the interment.

He is survived by daughter, Jasmin Fenner, Vanceboro.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



