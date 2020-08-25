Malcolm Reid Chitty, O.D., passed away Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical
Center, New Bern, NC.
Born October 5th, 1934 in Murfreesboro, NC, he was the youngest of seven children born to the late Ola Aubrey and Eva Boyette Chitty. In addition to his parents, Malcolm is pre-deceased by his grandsons Aubrey and Railey Pitts, sisters Ola A. Duncan and Bettie Chappell, and brothers Redmond and Charles Chitty.
Malcolm is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Naomi Jane Railey Chitty, daughters Catherine Jane Chitty Pike and husband Joseph of New Bern, Caroline Susan Chitty Pitts and husband Douglas of Glen Alpine, and son Malcolm Reid Chitty, Jr. and wife, Lisa of New Bern. Malcolm is also survived by five grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Chitty, Malcolm Reid Chitty, III, Jane Street Simmons, Railey Eva-Donnie Pitts and Aaron Aubrey Pitts. Malcolm is also survived by his sisters Frances Hinnant of Durham, Parthenia Gurganious of Bel Air, MD and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Malcolm graduated from Murfreesboro High School. He completed his pre-optometric education at Duke University and graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN in 1958 with a B.S. and Doctor of Optometry degrees.
Dr. Chitty served in the US Air Force 1958-1961. After discharge he began a private Optometric practice in New Bern, and with Jane built it into one of the ten largest optometric practices in NC.
Malcolm was a faithful member and servant of First Baptist Church of New Bern for 58 years.
He was also involved with the New Bern Civitan Club, Rotary Club, Craven County Board of Health, Historical Society and the Coastal District, NC, and American Optometric Societies.
Malcolm enjoyed cheering for the Duke Blue Devils, attending yard sales, ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Mentoring others was his natural gift. His greatest love was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Malcolm was a man of great Faith, unconditional love, kindness, compassion, humility and humor.
The funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park, 900 River Road, New Bern, NC, officiated by Dr. Richard Seagle and Dr. Thomas Denton. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
The service will be live-streamed on the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook webpage. COVID precautions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1463, NB, NC 28563. View the full obituary at Cottenfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.