Malue Smith Ollison, 82, of 1796 Corr Point Road, Blounts Creek, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion in Durham.

Survivors include her husband, Alphonsia Ollison of the home; two sons, Jerry Ollison of Burlington and Reginald Ollison of Raleigh; two daughters, Tammy Bing of Charlotte and Robin Martey of Burlington; two stepsons, Elvis Glasper of Greenville and Garland Guion of Raleigh; 14 grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Smith of Blounts Creek and Kenneth Smith of Fayetteville; three sisters, Ledell Moore and Corine Moore, both of Blounts Creek and Jane Vereen of Grantsboro.

Graveside service was held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Keyes Family Cemetery, Keyes Road, Blounts Creek.

Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.



