Mandalynn Suzanne Garner Hardin, 33, of Jacksonville, died Aug. 23, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Deborah Harper of Maysville; sons, Logan Hardin of Jacksonville, Ayden Hardin of Kinston, Weston Hardin of Jacksonville, Samuel Hardin of Jacksonville; daughter, Skylar Purvis of Jacksonville; sisters, Calandra Cox of Richlands and Halaya Harper of Jacksonville.

Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store