She is survived by her loving husband James E. Cox Jr., two sisters Janet Krause, Janis Burger, special friends Mickey and her beloved dog Mila.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Florence Burger.

Born in Greenly Colorado, Marcia was an adventurer. Nearly 50 years ago she would meet the love of her life Jim. Together they would travel to many countries and share the beauties of the world. For 15 years they sailed the seas and waterways aboard the Gypsy Eagle, a sail boat built by hand by she and Jim.

During those years she would work as a Bronze Sculptor Apprentice for renowned Sculptor Randolf W. Johnston.

Marcia was also a member of the Grand Canyon Society, visiting there 28 times and twice completing the mule ride to the bottom.

She was a longtime supporter of St. Judes Hospital and many other charities. At Christmas she would buy toys for local children in need. Marcia brought much beauty to her home with precious smiles and beautiful flowers both inside and out. She was also a lover of animals having cared for many special needs pets.

Marcia was truly an angel without wings here on earth, now she has her wings. We will forever love and miss her.

Special thanks to the neighbors for their support to the family. Also a special thanks to Munden Funeral Home for their support and care.

