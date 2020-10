Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus A. Hickman, 53, of Greensboro, a native of Havelock, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his residence.

His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 on the grounds of Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

He is survived by his mother, Henalmol "Alma" Hickman of Cary; two sisters, Rondolyn "Trice" Hickman Hayes of Cary and Melody Hickman of Raleigh.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store