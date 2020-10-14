Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus Burden, 43, of New Bern, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at About My Fathers Business, Kilmarnock Street.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Burden of the home; mother, Edna Christine Burden, Goldsboro; sons, Travon Boomer, New Bern, Antoine Boomer, Middle East, Quinn Simmons, New Bern, Machario Burden, Goldsboro; daughters, Latia Warren and Shykol Burden, Goldsboro; brother, Maurice Burden, Goldsboro; and nine grandchildren.

Masks are required!! Bring your chair and umbrella.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



