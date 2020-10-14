1/
Marcus Burden
Marcus Burden, 43, of New Bern, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at About My Fathers Business, Kilmarnock Street.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Burden of the home; mother, Edna Christine Burden, Goldsboro; sons, Travon Boomer, New Bern, Antoine Boomer, Middle East, Quinn Simmons, New Bern, Machario Burden, Goldsboro; daughters, Latia Warren and Shykol Burden, Goldsboro; brother, Maurice Burden, Goldsboro; and nine grandchildren.
Masks are required!! Bring your chair and umbrella.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
