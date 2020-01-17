Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Angell Shields Volney I. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Angell Shields Volney, I, 93, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 15, 2020. A proud graduate of East Carolina Teachers College, Margaret received her BS degree in Home Economics giving her the foundation for a life filled with creativity, gourmet meals, party planner extraordinaire with a driven desire to learn and explore new things as she challenged herself to continuously broaden her horizons. Margaret was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she volunteered her decorating talents for various church and school fundraising events. Margaret was a passionate member of The Old Saint Paul Preservation Guild, working towards preserving our oldest Catholic Church in NC, where all of her family members have been baptized, married and buried. Margaret actively pursued the preservation of the Judge Gaston House, where the first recorded NC Catholic Mass was held in 1821. In 1959, on Tryon Palace's opening day, Margaret was among the first docents under the guidance of Miss Gertrude Carraway. Margaret was an active Scout leader for many years; a founding member of the Trent Woods Garden Club; a Master Gardener; a member New Bern Golf & Country Club; and Trent River Artist Association. In 1978 Margaret and her daughter, Margaret (Boo), opened 'Balloons Galore,' an ever-evolving delightful place to shop especially during the holiday seasons. Whether it was a special decorating event, or a bouquet of balloons delivered by 'Big Bird,' Margaret brought smiles and memories for over 32 successful years in business. Margaret is survived by daughters, Margaret Angell Shields Volney II; Donna Michaux (John) of Oak Island, NC; Theresa Wilkinson (Jay) of Raleigh, NC; her brother, Louis Shields, and his wife Nancy Shields; her sister, Mary Catherine Wadsworth and her husband, Albert Wadsworth, of Atlantic Beach, NC; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Shields; by her husband, Frank Volney, Jr.; by her brother, John A. Shields, Jr.; her sister, Martha Ann Smith; and her aunt, Theresa Shipp. Rosary will be at 3:00 pm on January 19, 2020 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 Middle Street. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road, preceding the Funeral Mass in her honor at 2:00 pm. Family Interment will be January 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery Extension. Flowers are welcomed and Memorial donations may be made to: The Old Saint Paul Preservation Guild, 3005 Country Club Road New Bern, NC 28562.

Margaret Angell Shields Volney, I, 93, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 15, 2020. A proud graduate of East Carolina Teachers College, Margaret received her BS degree in Home Economics giving her the foundation for a life filled with creativity, gourmet meals, party planner extraordinaire with a driven desire to learn and explore new things as she challenged herself to continuously broaden her horizons. Margaret was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she volunteered her decorating talents for various church and school fundraising events. Margaret was a passionate member of The Old Saint Paul Preservation Guild, working towards preserving our oldest Catholic Church in NC, where all of her family members have been baptized, married and buried. Margaret actively pursued the preservation of the Judge Gaston House, where the first recorded NC Catholic Mass was held in 1821. In 1959, on Tryon Palace's opening day, Margaret was among the first docents under the guidance of Miss Gertrude Carraway. Margaret was an active Scout leader for many years; a founding member of the Trent Woods Garden Club; a Master Gardener; a member New Bern Golf & Country Club; and Trent River Artist Association. In 1978 Margaret and her daughter, Margaret (Boo), opened 'Balloons Galore,' an ever-evolving delightful place to shop especially during the holiday seasons. Whether it was a special decorating event, or a bouquet of balloons delivered by 'Big Bird,' Margaret brought smiles and memories for over 32 successful years in business. Margaret is survived by daughters, Margaret Angell Shields Volney II; Donna Michaux (John) of Oak Island, NC; Theresa Wilkinson (Jay) of Raleigh, NC; her brother, Louis Shields, and his wife Nancy Shields; her sister, Mary Catherine Wadsworth and her husband, Albert Wadsworth, of Atlantic Beach, NC; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Shields; by her husband, Frank Volney, Jr.; by her brother, John A. Shields, Jr.; her sister, Martha Ann Smith; and her aunt, Theresa Shipp. Rosary will be at 3:00 pm on January 19, 2020 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 Middle Street. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road, preceding the Funeral Mass in her honor at 2:00 pm. Family Interment will be January 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Cedar Grove Cemetery Extension. Flowers are welcomed and Memorial donations may be made to: The Old Saint Paul Preservation Guild, 3005 Country Club Road New Bern, NC 28562. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close