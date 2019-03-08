NEW BERN - Margaret Ann Sawyer, 59, of 104 Sparta Way, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Viewing hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the mortuary.
Her funeral service is noon Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Antioch Congregational Christian Church, 4818 N.C. Hwy. 304, Maribel Community of Bayboro. The interment will follow in the Sawyer Cemetery. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019