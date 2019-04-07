Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne "Peggy" Dohen. View Sign

Margaret Anne (Peggy) Doheny, 73, of New Bern passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Born in Teaneck, NJ and raised in Dumont, NJ, Peggy graduated from Dumont High School in 1964 and entered Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1967. She passed the NJ State boards to become a Registered Nurse and was employed by Hackensack Hospital and then The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ where she worked on the Mother-Baby floors. She later became a case manager at Valley. She was a volunteer nurse for Camp Sunrise where she cared for children with special needs at the Warwick Conference Center (RCA). In addition, Peggy was a bereavement counselor for women who experienced perinatal loss and a teacher of Medical Terminology at Bergen County Vocational School.

Known as "Peg" or "Pegs" or Gramma, in her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies included gardening, water color painting, photography and traveling with her husband and friends on what they called "Mike and Peg's Excellent Adventures".

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret Redding and niece, Allison Verga.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Michael Doheny. They have been together since their sophomore year in High School in 1961. Also surviving are her sons Michael and Jeffrey Doheny; daughter, Jennifer McCafferty and her husband, Chris; grandchildren, Michael, Kiraleigh, Christopher and Peter McCafferty; siblings, Betty Verga and her husband, Ed, and Rosemary Klebs; nieces, Erica Snell and Amanda Klebs; and a nephew, Brian Verga.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Centenary U.M. Church Chapel with a reception to follow in the church hall.

A gathering in NJ will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

