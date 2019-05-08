Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Avery. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Avery, loving wife of the of the late Johnnie Murray Avery who predeceased her on February 5, 1996 passed away peacefully at Pinedale Assisted Living , Camden, SC Friday, May 3. She was a faithful member of Spring Garden Baptist Church, New Burn, NC prior to moving to Camden, SC in 2007 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law. At Spring Garden she taught Sunday School, GA's, Training Union and VBS. She also worked with the WMU and anywhere she was needed at the church. Mrs. Avery was a longtime employee of Tryon Palace.

Surviving are her daughter, Connie Avery Dease and her husband Larry of Camden, SC; her grandson, Robert Avery Carpenter and his wife Christie; her granddaughter, Cami Helms; 3 great grandchildren, McKenzie Carpenter, Katherine Helms and Mariah Helms. She was preceded in death by her grandson-in-law, Mitchell Helms.

The family will greet friends prior to the service, Saturday, May 11 from 11:00 to 11:30 am at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Avery may be directed to Spring Garden Baptist Church, 650 Spring Garden Road, New Bern, NC and floral tributes are also welcome.

Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern, NC and Baker Funeral Home , Kershaw, SC are serving the Avery families.

Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019

