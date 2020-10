Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Connolly-Crilly, 77, of New Bern, died on Oct. 14, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Janie Kelly; her brother, Jeff Kelly, and her children, Sean Connolly, Maribeth Connolly-Graf and Margaret Connolly-Preble; and four grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.



