Margaret Eubank Humphrey, age 95, of Pollocksville NC passed away June 23, 2020. She leaves as her legacy two sons, Charles Humphrey (wife, Becky) of Cary, NC and Jeffrey Humphrey of Richmond, Va.; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a sister Eleanor Rose Eubanks of Kinston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theron D. Humphrey. Together they shared 66 years of marriage. Margaret was a down to earth country lady. Grew up in Eastern NC in a time when the world was a much simpler place to live. Devoted wife, caring/giving person that raised her children on a country farm.Great cook that made fantastic biscuits with lard.To all that knew her already know she will be truly missed but most of all she knew Jesus Christ as her savior.

She was a member of the Pollocksville United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Pollocksville United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Pollocksville, NC 28573 in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be held Friday June 26, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 AM with funeral services at 11:00AM at the Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville NC with Ronnie Heath officiating. Immediately following the services at funeral home family and guests are welcome to follow hearse to the cemetery. No services will be held at cemetery, just silent prayers and watch casket being lowered into the vault.

Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.





