Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Margaret G. Smith Scheele, 77, of New Bern, died Thursday July 30, 2020

She is survived by her husband, Paul J. Scheele.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store