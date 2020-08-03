Margaret Gail Smith Scheele, 77, of New Bern, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and four daughters. Margaret was born on November 10, 1942 in Central Falls, RI. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Mildred Dunbar Smith.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 55 years; Paul Joseph Scheele, four daughters; Debbie (Kris) Minanov of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Linda (Chuck) Scheele of Gibsonville, NC, Cindy (Frank) Potter of Raleigh, NC and Kelly (Tim) Corder of Raleigh, NC and six grandchildren; Karstan, Nikolas, Markus, Grafton, Bryce, and Margaret Ann, her sister; Lois Smith Lyle of Rhode Island and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister; Doris Smith Bagley of New Bern and her brother; John Smith of Smithfield, RI.
Margaret and her family moved to New Bern in 1973. She was a stay at home mom who spent countless hours volunteering at her daughters' schools over the years. Margaret received the Governor's Award for Volunteer of the Year as well as numerous NBCC Volunteer Heart Awards. She was an avid supporter of the New Bern Senior High School Band and served as the Band Club President for a number of years as well as the Drill Team Advisor. In 1983 Margaret decided to reenter the work force and was a long time employee at the New Bern Urology Clinic. After retiring Margaret and Paul loved to travel and spend time with their grandchildren. They spent countless hours at the hockey rink, on the sidelines at lacrosse and soccer games and eventually ended up at dance competitions as a Dance Grandma and PaPa. Margaret's family was her pride and joy.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7th at 11am at the New Bern Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the American Lung Association
www.lung.org.
