Margaret Ipock Brinson, 69, entered her eternal rose garden Saturday, April 11, 2020. A native of Beaufort County, Margaret was a longtime resident of Bridgeton where she ran the front office at the family business of Ipock's Body Shop. She was a loyal friend and a great daughter, sister and aunt. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and playing the lottery. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Asby Ipock and Herbert Ipock, her husband Herman M. "Buddy" Brinson, and her sisters, Linda Ipock Nassef and Brenda Kay Ipock.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park with Rev. Dwayne Boyd officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Margaret's name, may be made to 930 A Wellness Dr. Greenville, NC 27834, or www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Lois I. Sutton, and husband Terry, of New Bern; her brother David W. Ipock, and wife Melanie, of New Bern; and several nieces and nephews.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Ipock/Brinson Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020