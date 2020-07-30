Margaret Jane (Ellis) Willis, age 90, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Senior Care Center in Brunswick, GA. Jane was born in Washington, NC, on December 16, 1929, the only daughter of Paul B. and Margaret Bell Ellis. The family moved to New Bern in 1935.

Jane graduated from NBHS in 1948 and married Thomas Lee Willis. Jane and Tommy lived in Raleigh until he graduated from NCSU. They returned to New Bern until his job again took them to Raleigh in 1964. In the 1970's, Jane was an active volunteer in the Republican Women's Club of NC, working on several campaigns including those of Ward Purrington and Governor James Holshouser. She was Volunteer of the Year in 1976. Jane was appointed to the NC State Parks and Recreation Council in 1974 and also served on the NC Advertising Advisory Committee from 1975-1979. In 1980 Tommy retired, and they moved into their "perfect" home on Dawson Creek in Arapahoe, NC, where they enjoyed gardening, the water, the birds and wildlife, and their church, Bethany Christian Church. Jane returned to New Bern following Tommy's death in 2001. She worked part-time at a local antique shop, frequently visited her mother at Bayview Nursing Home, and was active at Broad Street Christian Church. In 2011 Jane moved to Brunswick, Georgia to be close to her daughter, Lee. She maintained a small apartment and attended Glyndale Baptist Church until an accident in 2013 resulted in her move to the Senior Care Center.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas Lee Willis, and her brother Paul B Ellis, Jr. She is survived by her only child, Lee Willis Fraser (Pat) of Brunswick, a brother-in-law, James R (Jim) Willis of Durham and his family, and numerous cousins in NC.

Memorials may be made in her name to Bethany Christian Church in Arapahoe, NC or to the TWG Fund, Glyndale Baptist Church, Brunswick, GA. Following social distancing guidelines, a graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the New Bern Memorial Cemetery, 1100 Chelsea Road.







