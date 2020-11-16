Margaret M. Kilpatrick, 93, of New Bern and formerly of Beaufort, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A private family graveside service will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort, officiated by Tony Ipock.
Margaret was born on September 25, 1927, in Kentucky; to the late Theodore and Ada DeZarn. She worked faithfully as a production bottler for 30 years for the Seagram's Seven Whiskey Company. Margaret was known for always having a clean home and it was often said that "you could eat off her floor, it was so clean." She and her late husband, Joe, loved to travel the countryside in their motorhome where they were able to see new sights and meet new friends along the way. In her free time, she enjoyed various crafts and was quite creative. Margaret was committed to various causes, including the American Legion, Eastern Star, VFW and the Sudan Shriners. Margaret loved to line dance. She danced in Beaufort with Carol de Berry for many years and with Sharron Willis in Morehead City until 2019. She always remembered the steps to every dance. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband Auggie DeLuca of Beaufort; brother, Franklin DeZarn of Pittsburg, PA; step-daughter, Lisa O'Connell and husband Jim; step-son, David "Gary" Kilpatrick; loving caregivers, Jean Ipock and Stacy Ipock; special grandson, Samuel Ipock; three grandchildren; one step-grandchild; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Kilpatrick Jr.; son, Robert Leon Buckner; and sisters, Helen, Frances, Betty, and Mildred.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society at P.O. Box 357, Newport NC 28570 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.