Margaret Louise Asby Ipock

Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC
28560
(252)-637-5111
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
Washington, NC
BRIDGETON - Mrs. Margaret Louise Asby Ipock, 89, passed away at her home with her family by her side. A native of Beaufort County, Louise was the daughter of Maggie and Charlie Asby. She, along with her husband Herbert, ran Ipocks Body Shop. When not working, Louise could be found working in her yard, tending her flowers. She loved her Lord and was a faithful member of Spring Hope FWB Church. Sadly, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Ipock Nassef and Brenda Kay Ipock, along with her husband Herbert Ipock. The family will receive friends Monday,December 16, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM, prior to the service at 11:00 AM in the Pollock~Best Chapel with Rev. Mac Bennet and Rev. Dwayne Boyd officiating. Burial will be 1:30 PM at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com Louise is survived by her daughters, Margaret I. Brinson, of Bridgeton; Lois I. Sutton, and husband Terry, of New Bern; her son, David W. Ipock, and wife Melanie, of New Bern; and her sisters, Harriett A. Hedgepeth, of Washington; and Edna A. Buck, of Vanceboro. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Ipock Family.
Published in Sun Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
