Margaret Rose Hall Bradley, 92, died November 1, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. Margaret was born April 10, 1927 in Paris, Arkansas to George and Lala Hall. She was raised in Paris and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Education from Arkansas State Teacher's College, now the University of Central Arkansas, Conway, Arkansas.

While in college Margaret met Clyde Bradley. They were married in her parents' home on December 20, 1946. Clyde and Margaret had four children, Mary, Cindy, Nancy and Robin.

Margaret taught in elementary schools in DeValls Bluff, Gillett and Rogers, Arkansas. In 1955 she and Clyde moved to Drumright, Oklahoma where she taught at Lincoln Elementary.

Margaret was a voracious reader and served on the Drumright Library Board. She also had a great interest in genealogy tracing her family to the early 1600s. She enjoyed gardening and grew more than sixty varieties of iris. She played the piano. Margaret was also an excellent seamstress. She was a life-long Methodist and maintained her membership in the Drumright First United Methodist Church.

Margaret moved to Norman, OK in 1999 after the death of her husband to be closer to her children.

Margaret was preceded in death by husband Clyde Bradley, parents George and Lala Hall, brother George Hall, and sister Francis Crum.

She is survived by daughters Mary Hallman, Cindy Bradley, Nancy Hudson (Don) all of Norman and son Robin (Jennifer) of New Bern, NC. Grandchildren Brad Hallman (Dawn) of Norman, Haley Sherrard (Ben) of Tulsa, Meredith DeMerchant (Dan) of Fairport, NY, Josh Bradley of Washington, DC, and Jessica Bradley of Chapel Hill, NC. Great grandchildren Makenzie, Katelyn, Grayson and Abigail Hallman, Blake and Cohen Sherrard, Olivia and Graham DeMerchant. Step grandchildren Mark Hudson (Hiroko) of Monroeville, PA, Elizabeth Fry (Michael) of Peachtree City, GA and Kim Frakes (Scott) of Norman, OK. Step great grandchildren Jonathan, Madeline, Andrew and William Fry, Abby and Gavin Frakes.

The family would like to express gratitude for the excellent care given by Grace Living Center Staff, Dr. Elise Weisner and Dr. Tom Merrill.

A Memorial Service will be held at McFarlin United Methodist Church Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10 am. Burial with be at Oakhill Cemetery in Drumright, OK. Memorials may be made to Drumright First United Methodist Church, Bradley Elementary (Drumright, OK) or donor's choice.

