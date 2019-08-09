Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Swaim (Burkhart) Riggs. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Mrs. Margaret Swaim Burkhart Riggs, 92, of New Bern died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the home of her son and his wife in Greenville, NC surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 29, 1927 in New Bern, NC to Florence Winona and Glenn Chelsea Burkhart. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her children. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Bern and found great joy in her love of music passed down from her mother. She will be greatly missed by all. Sadly, Mrs. Riggs was predeceased by her parents, by her husband of 47 years, Lt. Col. Thomas W. (Bill) Riggs, USMC and by her son Thomas W. Riggs, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home in New Bern. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park, New Bern, NC.

She is survived by one son: Fred Riggs (Barbara) of Greenville, NC and one daughter: Margaret Susan Riggs of Morehead City, NC.

Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Music Ministry, First Baptist Church of New Bern, P.O. Box 1463, New Bern, NC 28563,

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Richard F. Riedel, Dr. Dan G. Blazer III and their staff at Duke Cancer Center for their excellent care and the gift of time.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Riggs Family.



